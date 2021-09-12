Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 617,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,539,000 after acquiring an additional 33,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,215,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $341.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $345.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.55 and a 200 day moving average of $295.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

