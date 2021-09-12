Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $46,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $378.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.85. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

