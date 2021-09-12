Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 648.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.78. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

