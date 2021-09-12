Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.80% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $68.12 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

