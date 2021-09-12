Atria Investments LLC Has $15.04 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $188.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.99 and its 200 day moving average is $185.54.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

