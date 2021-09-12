Atria Investments LLC Has $36.10 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $36,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,621,000 after buying an additional 25,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $346.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.