Atria Investments LLC Has $42.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,353 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,205 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000.

VEA stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.