Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in Starbucks by 774.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 9,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 910,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,478,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $119.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.