Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $23,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,962,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,398,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,362,000 after buying an additional 601,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after buying an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.