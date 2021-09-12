Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,780 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of BND opened at $86.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

