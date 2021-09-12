Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,838.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,749.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,453.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

