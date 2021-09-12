Atria Investments LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $230.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $234.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.33 and a 200 day moving average of $218.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

