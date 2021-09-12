Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

