Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $465.16 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $469.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.31 and a 200 day moving average of $390.31. The firm has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

