Atria Investments LLC Sells 529 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Shares of TGT opened at $244.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $146.18 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

