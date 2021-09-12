Atria Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 259.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.95.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $571.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.80 and a twelve month high of $575.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

