AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $329,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,948 shares of company stock worth $5,900,226 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.