AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,912,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,651 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of AT&T worth $256,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AT&T by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shares of T opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

