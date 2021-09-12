AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,119 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 49,780.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,886,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,837,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

