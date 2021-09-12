Audius Market Cap Reaches $956.11 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00005129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $956.11 million and $28.47 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00163534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044607 BTC.

About Audius

Audius is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

