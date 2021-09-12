Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,852 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.86. 736,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,409. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.