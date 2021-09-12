Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 35,213 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 21.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.69% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $92,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.50. The company had a trading volume of 49,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,302. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $147.64 and a 12-month high of $211.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.95 and its 200 day moving average is $196.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.572 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

