Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 47,457 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 697,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,001. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

