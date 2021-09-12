Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $19,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,419,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 131.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.32. 881,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,020. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $104.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.