Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $10.87 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

GOVT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. 2,469,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52.

