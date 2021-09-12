Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $14.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.15. 2,503,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

