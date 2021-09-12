Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $16.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after buying an additional 697,991 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after buying an additional 367,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,305,000 after buying an additional 290,739 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,705,000 after buying an additional 616,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.