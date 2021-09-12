Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,145,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

