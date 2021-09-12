Austin Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

FTEC stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.29. 223,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,439. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.03 and a one year high of $127.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.22.

