Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,757 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.67. 761,967 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

