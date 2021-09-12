Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000.

SCHA traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.70. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

