Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, reaching $447.54. 3,023,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.82 and a 200-day moving average of $422.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

