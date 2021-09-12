Austin Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,458 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.30. 1,234,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,297. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

