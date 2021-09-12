Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,002 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,689 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,123,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,308,477. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

