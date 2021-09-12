Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,547,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,676,496. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

