Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,218 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 273,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.51. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

