Austin Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,000. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,450,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,401,000. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 115,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,980. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.20. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

