Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk posted sales of $952.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $284.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.88. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

