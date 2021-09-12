Automata Network (ATA) Price Reaches $1.29 on Top Exchanges

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $223.03 million and approximately $204.94 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002821 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00183569 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.17 or 0.07302595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,860.66 or 0.99905934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.88 or 0.00960436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.