Autonio Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $352,415.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Autonio has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00074949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00183888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,915.73 or 0.99999471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.77 or 0.07295446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.29 or 0.00954555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

