Autonio Trading Down 14.8% This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $352,415.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00074949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00183888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,915.73 or 0.99999471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.77 or 0.07295446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.29 or 0.00954555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

