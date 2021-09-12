Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 320.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,409 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $77.33.

