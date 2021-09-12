Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report $743.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $746.00 million and the lowest is $739.00 million. Avaya reported sales of $757.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

NYSE AVYA opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 323.83 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Avaya by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avaya by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Avaya by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 30.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

