Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $224.37 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $115.77 and a 12-month high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

