Aviva PLC Acquires 38,396 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $239,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.39. 3,435,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,203. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.45 and its 200 day moving average is $369.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $342.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

