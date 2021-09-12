Aviva PLC Acquires 475 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Visa worth $343,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 126,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.91. 6,715,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,245,782. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

