Aviva PLC Acquires 83,514 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned about 0.34% of Trane Technologies worth $150,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.07. 1,041,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,601. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $115.87 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

