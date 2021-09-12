Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of BlackRock worth $110,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 69.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 452.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $916.62. 332,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $903.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $843.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

