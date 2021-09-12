Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $150,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,280,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,240. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

