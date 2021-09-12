Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $79,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,349 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $184,603,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.61. 10,567,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,716,967. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

